Hartshorn is slashing .367/.524/.567 with one home run, two steals, a 2.4 percent strikeout rate and a 23.8 percent walk rate in 42 plate appearances for Single-A Myrtle Beach.

Hartshorn got a well over-slot $2 million bonus out of high school in the sixth round of last year's draft and is making his pro debut this season at Single-A as a 19-year-old. The 6-foot, 220-pound switch hitter has significant power potential and decent speed, but his hit tool appears to be much better than anticipated, which is what's fueling his excellent start to the season.