Merryweather was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Tuesday.
Merryweather was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays to make room for Brandon Belt. The right-hander struggled to a 6.75 ERA over 26.2 innings of work in 26 appearances last season, and will battle for a spot in the Cubs' bullpen in Arizona this spring.
