Cubs manager Craig Counsell doesn't plan to designate specific roles for Merryweather or any other reliever before the season, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Merryweather got off to a poor start for the Cubs last season but posted a 2.69 ERA and 84:33 K:BB over 60.1 innings from May on. He'll likely be behind Adbert Alzolay and Hector Neris in the bullpen hierarchy initially, but Merryweather has a chance to work his way into saves consideration.