The Cubs transferred Merryweather (ribs/back) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

As a result of the move to the 60-day injured list, Merryweather won't be eligible to rejoin the Chicago bullpen until at least early June. The Cubs selected the contract of right-hander Colten Brewer from Triple-A Iowa to replace Merryweather on the 40-man roster. After being diagnosed last week with a stress fracture in his ribs and on the right side of his back, Merryweather isn't expected to resume throwing again for another three weeks.