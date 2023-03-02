Merryweather stands a decent chance of securing an Opening Day bullpen role with the Cubs, particularly because he's out of minor-league options, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Merryweather was claimed off waivers back in January, and he's now competing for a role with the Cubs in spring training. The righty struggled last season with a 6.75 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 26 games with the Blue Jays, so he'd likely slot in as a low-leverage option if he makes the team, putting him off the fantasy radar for the time being.