The Cubs designated Merryweather for assignment Saturday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Merryweather gave up two earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning in Friday's contest, and he'll now lose his spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters in favor of Brooks Kriske. Merryweather, 33, owns a 5.79 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across 18.2 innings this season.