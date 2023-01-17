The Cubs claimed Merryweather off waivers from the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Merryweather lost his spot on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster last week, when the team required a spot for the newly signed Brandon Belt. The right-hander struggled to a 6.75 ERA over 26.2 innings in 26 appearances last season while missing time with an oblique strain. He should battle for a spot in the Cubs' bullpen this spring.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Gets DFA'd by Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Sent back to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Will open Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Comes off IL•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Transferred to 60-day IL•