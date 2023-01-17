The Cubs claimed Merryweather off waivers from the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Merryweather lost his spot on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster last week, when the team required a spot for the newly signed Brandon Belt. The right-hander struggled to a 6.75 ERA over 26.2 innings in 26 appearances last season while missing time with an oblique strain. He should battle for a spot in the Cubs' bullpen this spring.

