Merryweather (ribs) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Merryweather will incorporate an up-and-down into the session to replicate a half inning. The 32-year-old is still rehabbing in Arizona, but he's been throwing off a mound for nearly two weeks and should be relatively close to beginning a rehab assignment. Still, Merryweather won't be reinstated from the IL until at least late July.
