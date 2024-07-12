Merryweather (ribs) is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Merryweather fanned two across a perfect inning in his first rehab appearance Tuesday and will take the mound once again with Iowa on Friday. The 32-year-old should rejoin the big-league bullpen before the end of July.
