Merryweather (0-1) gave up two runs (one earned) while retiring two batters to take the loss Sunday against the Phillies. He allowed one hit and three walks.

Merryweather's control eluded him as he took his first loss of the season in the 3-1, 10-inning defeat. Despite the hiccup, the righty has mostly pitched well for the Cubs, registering a 2.45 ERA and 10 strikeouts across 11 frames. Merryweather struggled with injuries last year as he posted a disappointing 6.60 ERA in 15 innings of work, but he looks healthier and more effective in 2025. His control remains a concern, however, as he now has a 4.9 BB/9, which could lead to some rough outings down the road.