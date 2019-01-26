Cubs' Junichi Tazawa: Catches on with Cubs
Tazawa agreed Saturday with the Cubs on a minor-league contract, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The deal likely includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Tazawa will have a chance to stake his claim to a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen. Tazawa has had limited success at the major-league level the past two seasons across stints with the Marlins, Tigers and Angels, compiling a 6.16 ERA and 7.1 K/9 over 83.1 innings.
