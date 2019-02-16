Cubs' Junichi Tazawa: Held back by visa issues
Tazawa's arrival at Cubs' camp has been delayed due to visa issues, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The lost practice time won't help Tazawa make his case for an Opening Day roster spot, but his absence is unlikely to be a long one. He's expected to join the Cubs on Monday.
