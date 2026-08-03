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Cubs' Justin Dean: Demoted to Iowa

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Cubs optioned Dean to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Since being called up June 19, Dean had mostly been used in pinch-running situations. The 29-year-old recorded just 10 plate appearances in his brief time with the big-league club. Dean will head back to Iowa, where he has slashed .238/.369/.354 with three home runs, 25 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 223 plate appearances this season. Kevin Alcantara will take Dean's spot on the active roster after being recalled.

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