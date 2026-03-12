The Cubs optioned Dean to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.

The 29-year-old outfielder was claimed off waivers by the Cubs in January, but he was unable to earn a spot on the 40-man roster after posting a .480 OPS across 31 plate appearances during spring training. Dean made his MLB debut with the Dodgers during the 2025 regular season, logging just two plate appearances in 18 games while primarily serving as a pinch runner and defensive replacement.