Grimm (finger) will toss a bullpen session Saturday, and could embark on a rehab assignment if all goes well, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Grimm has been out for the past week while recovering from a finger infection. He appears to be nearing activation, and should only need a game at the minor-league level before rejoining the big-league team. Upon his return, Grimm will slide into the bottom of the Cubs' bullpen, and is unlikely see much high-leverage work moving forward.