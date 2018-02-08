Grimm will make $2.2 million in 2018 after losing his arbitration case, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Grimm came in at $2.475 million. The reliever appeared in 50 games for the Cubs in 2017, posting a rough 5.53 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with a 59:27 K:BB in 55.1 innings. His FIP suggested that the ERA was fairly accurate and some of that can be attributed to a huge spike in HR/9, as he gave up 2.0 after being under 1.0 in each of the previous three seasons.