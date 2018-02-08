Cubs' Justin Grimm: Loses arbitration case
Grimm will make $2.2 million in 2018 after losing his arbitration case, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Grimm came in at $2.475 million. The reliever appeared in 50 games for the Cubs in 2017, posting a rough 5.53 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with a 59:27 K:BB in 55.1 innings. His FIP suggested that the ERA was fairly accurate and some of that can be attributed to a huge spike in HR/9, as he gave up 2.0 after being under 1.0 in each of the previous three seasons.
More News
-
Cubs' Justin Grimm: Picks up first save•
-
Cubs' Justin Grimm: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Cubs' Justin Grimm: Will be activated Friday•
-
Cubs' Justin Grimm: Pitches scoreless rehab inning Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Justin Grimm: Rehab appearance moved to Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Justin Grimm: Will make rehab appearance Monday•
-
Ranking Cardinals' Fantasy assets
After a long run of success, the Cardinals are stuck in a two-year playoff drought. But Scott...
-
Ranking Pirates' Fantasy assets
After a brief run of success, the Pirates traded two of their highest-profile players this...
-
Podcast: Oldies but goodies?
How old is too old in Fantasy Baseball? We attempt to find out on today’s episode of the Fantasy...
-
Ranking Reds' Fantasy assets
The Reds' rebuild hasn't gone as smoothly as planned, but they've developed Fantasy assets...
-
Ranking Marlins' Fantasy assets
The Marlins are in rebuild mode -- again. Chris Towers breaks down what that means for their...
-
Ranking Phillies' Fantasy assets
Are the Phillies on the verge of turning the corner? Scott White looks at a rebuilding club...