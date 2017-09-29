Grimm pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his first save of the season during Friday's win over Cincinnati.

Interestingly, Grimm blew a save Thursday against St. Louis, so seeing him right back in the closer role to against the Reds on Friday was a little surprising. However, Chicago rested regulars again in this contest. After being a key cog in the bullpen in the past, Grimm has struggled this season with a 5.53 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. Manager Joe Maddon could be turning to Grimm in higher-leverage situations to help build the reliever's confidence entering the postseason.