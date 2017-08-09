Grimm was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Koji Uehara's placement on the DL with a neck issue has opened the door for Grimm to come up for the fourth time this season. He has posted a 5.18 ERA in 36 appearances with the Cubs this year, with home runs and walks being his biggest problems. Look for Grimm to work primarily in low-leverage spots for the time being.