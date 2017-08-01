Cubs' Justin Grimm: Sent packing to Iowa
Grimm was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
With Justin Wilson arriving in Chicago from the Tigers, there simply was no room for Grimm and his 5.18 ERA. The 27-year-old will head back to the minors for more seasoning, although he'll likely be back in the big leagues by September to offer bullpen help when the rosters expand.
