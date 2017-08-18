Cubs' Justin Grimm: Takes loss Thursday
Grimm (1-2) was credited with the loss in Thursday's game against the Reds. In an inning of work, he allowed two earned runs on a hit and two walks, while striking out two.
Grimm wasn't the only Cubs pitcher who struggled, as the Reds scored 13 runs, but he was tagged with the loss when he gave up a two-run home run to Phillip Ervin in the seventh inning. The 28-year-old now has a 5.40 ERA and he could be heading back to Triple-A when Koji Uehara returns from the DL, which could happen next week.
