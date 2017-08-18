Cubs' Justin Grimm: Takes the loss Thursday
Grimm (1-2) was credited with the loss in Thursday's game against the Reds. In an inning of work, he allowed two earned runs on a hit and two walks, while striking out two.
Grimm wasn't the only Cubs pitcher who struggled, as the Reds scored 13 runs, but he was tagged with the loss when he gave up a two-run home run to Phillip Ervin in the seventh inning. The 28-year-old now has a 5.40 ERA and he could be heading back to Triple-A when Koji Uehara returns from the DL, which could happen next week.
More News
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...