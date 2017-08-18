Grimm will be placed on the 10-day DL prior to Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays due to a finger infection, Paul Sullivan of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Grimm took the loss during Thursday's roller coaster affair with the Reds, giving up two earned runs during an inning of work. It appears as though he was dealing with an infection on the index finger of his pitching hand, as he will miss some time while recovering from the setback. Along with Jon Lester (shoulder, lat), the two pitchers will hit the disabled list as Felix Pena and Rob Zastryzny have already been called up from Triple-A Iowa.