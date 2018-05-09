Cubs' Justin Hancock: Contract selected from Triple-A
Hancock's contract was selected from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
The right-handed reliever logged a 3.77 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB in 14.1 innings with the Iowa Cubs prior to the promotion. He will likely work in low-leverage situations while up with the big club.
