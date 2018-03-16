Cubs' Justin Hancock: Could get a shot to start season
With the Cubs releasing Justin Grimm on Thursday, Hancock is an option to fill the open bullpen spot, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Hancock has a 3.00 ERA this spring and his stuff has drawn praise from manager Joe Maddon. The 27-year-old is still probably a bit of a longshot to begin the season in the bullpen, but he looks like a guy who could get a call at some point if a need arises.
