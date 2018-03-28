Cubs' Justin Hancock: Loses battle for bullpen spot
Hancock lost out to Eddie Butler in the battle for the Cubs' final bullpen spot, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Hancock was shipped to the Cubs last May in exchange for outfielder Matt Szczur. In 51.1 innings split between Double-A and Triple-A last year, he recorded a 4.91 ERA, striking out 8.9 batters per nine innings but walking 4.6 per nine. He's on the threshold of a promotion to the big leagues but won't be anywhere near the top of the closer depth chart, so his fantasy value will be limited if and when he does arrive.
