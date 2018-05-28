Hancock was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

He has a 1.74 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB in 10.1 innings this season, but the Cubs will opt to get a fresh arm in the big-league bullpen. Luke Farrell was recalled as a corresponding move. Look for Hancock to rejoin the big-league bullpen later this season.

