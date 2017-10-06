Cubs' Justin Hancock: Re-signs with Cubs
Hancock inked a minor-league deal with the Cubs.
Hancock finished the season at Triple-A Iowa, posting a 4.50 ERA across 22 innings. He's transitioned from a starter to a reliever within the last year, and it finally looks like he's beginning to adjust. The 26-year-old will likely stay in the same role next season, and will need to limit the walks if he hopes to set foot in the major leagues anytime soon.
More News
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...