Hancock inked a minor-league deal with the Cubs.

Hancock finished the season at Triple-A Iowa, posting a 4.50 ERA across 22 innings. He's transitioned from a starter to a reliever within the last year, and it finally looks like he's beginning to adjust. The 26-year-old will likely stay in the same role next season, and will need to limit the walks if he hopes to set foot in the major leagues anytime soon.