Cubs' Justin Hancock: Sent back down to Iowa
Hancock was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, The Chicago Tribune's Paul Sullivan reports.
Hancock tossed a perfect inning against the Reds on Thursday but will head back to Iowa in order to make room for Brian Duensing (bereavement) on the active roster. With that performance, Hancock lowered his ERA to 1.50 through 12 innings with the Cubs this year, so expect to see him back with the team in the near future.
