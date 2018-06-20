Hancock will remain on the Cubs' active roster after serving as the 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hancock was expected to return to the minors following Tuesday's twin bill, but Brandon Morrow's (back) placement on the disabled list Wednesday has allowed the reliever to stick with the big club. He recorded two outs without allowing a run Tuesday, lowering his ERA to 1.64 through 11 innings on the year.