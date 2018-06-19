Hancock will join the Cubs as their 26th man for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

The Cubs used five pitchers in the first half of the doubleheader, so Hancock has a chance to be used in the second half. In 10.1 innings for the Cubs so far this year, the reliever has a 1.74 ERA.