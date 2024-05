Steele (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list by the Cubs on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Steele will rejoin the Cubs' rotation Monday versus the Padres after being sidelined since late March with a strained left hamstring. The left-hander threw just 63 pitches in his lone rehab outing, so he will have his workload curtailed Monday to some degree.