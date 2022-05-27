Steele (1-5) took the loss Thursday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks over two innings against the Reds. He struck out two.

Steele gave up a two-run homer to Kyle Farmer in the bottom of the second inning and allowed the first five hitters to reach in the third, which all ended up coming around to score, before being taken out of the game for Scott Effross. After back-to-back stellar outings against the Diamondback, Steele posted his worst outing of the season, causing his ERA to jump from 3.82 to 5.40.