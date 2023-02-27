Steele (arm) said he's scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The Cubs scratched Steele from his planned Cactus League debut this past Saturday against the Giants, citing general arm fatigue. Fortunately for Steele, the issue doesn't appear to be anything more significant, as he'll likely get the green light to make his first spring start later this week if the bullpen session goes according to plan. The southpaw already says that he feels like he can cover 2-to-3 innings, despite missing his first turn through the spring rotation.