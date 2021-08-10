Steele was called up as expected ahead of his start in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Steele has made 11 big-league appearances already this season, though they all came in relief. He owns a 2.03 ERA in 13.1 innings of work, backed by an excellent 37.5 percent strikeout rate and 73.1 percent groundball rate. The lefty should have a shot to pitch fairly deep into the game if things are going well for him, as he's been stretching out in the minors and has reached five innings in both of his last two starts.