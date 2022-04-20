Steele (1-1) got the loss after he pitched 2.2 innings, giving up four runs on three hits while walking three and striking out one in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

Steele gave up an RBI groundout to Manuel Margot in the second frame before running into trouble in the third inning, surrendering a two-run homer to Wander Franco and an RBI double to Brandon Lowe before getting yanked with two outs. The 26-year-old has struggled to pitch deep into games this season, tossing a total of 11 innings and giving up six runs over three starts on his way to a 1-1 record and 4.50 ERA. Steele will look to last longer in his next projected start Sunday at home against the Pirates.