Steele (4-7) allowed four unearned runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out six in 3.2 innings, taking the loss Thursday versus the Giants.

Errors early in the third and fourth innings ultimately allowed the Giants to tag Steele for a pair of runs in each of those frames. The Cubs' offense couldn't overcome the defensive shortcomings, sending the southpaw to defeat in his shortest outing since a two-inning effort May 26. Steele's ERA dropped to 3.86, but he has an unimpressive 1.43 WHIP and 87:42 K:BB through 91 innings in 19 starts this year. He's projected to make his next start in St. Louis next week.