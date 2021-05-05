Steele (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers after pitching a scoreless ninth inning, walking one and fanning two.

Steele was coming off a woeful outing where he allowed three runs (and two homers) in just one inning at Cincinnati on May 2, but he bounced back quickly and recorded his first win of the season while shutting down the Dodgers in style. He tosses 11 of his 18 pitches for strikes and while this was an encouraging performance, Steele is expected to remain in a low-leverage role with the Cubs at least on a short-term basis.