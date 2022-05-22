Steele pitched scoreless five innings, surrendering one hit and two walks while striking out nine in the loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Steele, tasked with facing the Diamondbacks for a second straight start Saturday, once again dominating the opponent. He limited them to just three baserunners while allowing a season-low one hit. After having 19 total punchouts over his first six starts, the left-hander registered 19 combined in his two starts versus Arizona. Additionally, he only surrendered one run over those two outings, and now sits with a 3.82 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 33 innings.