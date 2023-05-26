Steele (6-2) took the loss Friday, allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits over 3.2 innings during a 9-0 loss to the Reds. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Steele got roughed up Friday, allowing a season-high 10 hits and at least five earned runs for the second time over his past three starts, but he's still been solid to start 2023. He doesn't face any threats to his spot in the rotation and sports above-average numbers with a 2.77 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 57:16 K:BB over 11 appearances (65 innings). For the most part, the left-hander has relied on a two-pitch mix, but he may need to work in a third offering to switch things up after a couple of poor outings.