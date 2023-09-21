Steele (16-5) allowed six runs on eight hits and struck out six without walking a batter over three-plus innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Pirates.

Steele was cruising through three innings, but he allowed six straight singles to open the fourth. That produced four runs, and two more were tacked onto Steele's line when Jose Cuas allowed a three-run home run to Josh Palacios. It appears Steele may be wearing down late in the year, as he's allowed 12 runs over his last nine innings while taking back-to-back losses for the first time. He's throw 168 innings this year, 49 more than his previous high in a season, which was set last year. Despite this poor outing, he still has a 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 170:35 K:BB over 29 starts. The southpaw is projected for a challenging road start in Atlanta next week.