Steele didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Nationals, giving up two runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The southpaw pitched well but was stuck with a 2-0 deficit as he left the game after 94 pitches (65 strikes). Fortunately for Steele and the Cubs, his offense erupted for all four of its runs in the seventh to take him off the hook for his eighth loss. He still delivered his sixth quality start of the season and first since the All-Star break, and Steele will take a 3.63 ERA and 106:43 K:BB through 101.2 innings into his next outing.