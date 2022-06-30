Steele (3-5) earned the win over Cincinnati on Wednesday, pitching five-plus innings and allowing one run on six hits and three walks while striking out six.

Steele had some control issues in the contest, as he issued three walks and threw only 48 of 84 pitches for strikes. However, the southpaw was able to navigate his way to the win by inducing two double plays and surrendering only one extra-base hit. Steele held the Reds scoreless through five innings but was pulled after allowing three straight hitters to reach base in the sixth; that resulted in only one run, though, as Scott Effross didn't allow either of his two inherited runners to score after relieving Steele. Walks have been a major concern for Steele on the campaign -- he's issued multiple free passes in 11 of his 15 starts -- but he's managed to hang onto a spot in the Cubs' rotation by yielding three or fewer earned runs in 12 of the 15 appearances.