Steele didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 5-3 loss to St. Louis, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and three walks with one strikeout in seven innings.

Steele was efficient Sunday, navigating a season-high seven innings on 94 pitches, but encountered trouble in the fifth when both runs scored on three hits and an error. The additional innings came at a cost though as the 26-year-old whiffed only one batter after striking out 27 batters in 18 innings across his previous four starts. Steele now holds a 4.79 ERA and 1.55 WHIP while striking out 47 batters in 47 innings across 11 turns. He lines up to face the Yankees next weekend.