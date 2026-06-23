Cubs' Justin Steele: Focusing on 2027 season

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Tuesday on 670 The Score that he does not expect Steele (elbow) to rejoin the major-league rotation this season, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Steele underwent UCL revision surgery last May and then encountered a setback in late April when he was diagnosed with a flexor strain. The lefty resumed a throwing program Monday, but while Hoyer didn't rule Steele out as a bullpen option for the Cubs later this season, he does not view him as a candidate for the rotation in 2026. Instead, Steele will be brought along slowly as the Cubs prepare him to be healthy heading into the 2027 campaign.