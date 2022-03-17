Steele will likely have added competition for the last spot in the Cubs' rotation after the team signed Steven Brault (lat) on Wednesday, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.

The team is looking to fill a rotation spot with Adbert Alzolay out at least two months due to a lat strain. Brault is still recovering from a lat strain of his own suffered last season, but the lefty gives Chicago a veteran option, as he's made 52 career starts across six seasons at the MLB level. Steele, meanwhile, has nine career starts, which all came last year. The latter pitched decently, recording a 4.26 ERA and 59 strikeouts across 57 innings of work in 2021, so he could definitely grab hold of the No. 5 role with an impressive spring training.