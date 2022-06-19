Steele (2-5) gave up two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in five innings en route to the win Saturday against Atlanta.
He did the bare minimum from an innings standpoint and wasn't overly dominant, generating just six whiffs all game, but Steele registered his second win of the season. As things stand, he lines up to bring his four-seamer/slider combination to the mound again Thursday in Pittsburgh.
