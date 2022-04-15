Steele allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings against Colorado on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.

Steele allowed plenty of traffic on the bases in the outing, but all five hits against him were singles, and he wiggled out of a few jams to surrender just two runs. He wasn't able to go deep enough to pick up the win, however, as he needed 80 pitches to get through 4.1 frames and allowed two of the final three batters he faced to reach base. The southpaw has been a pleasant surprise early in the season, allowing just two runs and posting a 9:3 K:BB across 9.1 innings across two starts. His next trip to the mound is expected to come at home against Tampa Bay next week.