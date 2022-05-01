Steele (1-3) took the loss at the hands of the Brewers on Saturday, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts in three innings.

Milwaukee jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, as Steele surrender four singles and Chicago committed two errors ,and never settled down. He was pulled before he could get through the order a third time while throwing 48 of 74 pitches for strikes and has now made it to five innings just once in five starts. The 26-year-old lefty is tentatively projected to start again on Saturday against the Dodgers.