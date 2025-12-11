Cubs manager Craig Counsell confirmed this week that Steele (elbow) will not be ready for the start of next season, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.

Steele underwent UCL revision surgery on his left elbow in mid-April, so it's not a surprise that he'll be in line for a stint on the injured list to begin the 2026 season. Counsell noted that the team will have a better idea in spring training as to a timetable for the left-hander, with the skipper noting that "I think it will be the first half of the season." Steele has collected a 3.18 ERA over 82 regular-season starts since the beginning of the 2022 campaign.