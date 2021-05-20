The Cubs announced that Steele was removed from Thursday's game against the Nationals due to right hamstring tightness, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

After recording the final out of the fifth inning and then working a clean top of the sixth, Steele looked poised to come out for another inning, as he took an at-bat when his turn came up in the bottom of the sixth. He reached base on a fielder's choice, then appeared to tweak his lower leg at some point while running later in the inning. When Steele's hamstring caused him problems while warming up in the top of the seventh, the Cubs elected to pull him from the contest. Steele has emerged as a key multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen this season, so he would be a costly loss if the injury forces him to miss time.